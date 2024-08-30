iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 5,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

About iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.