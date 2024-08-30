iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 5,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.
About iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
