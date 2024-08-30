iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.