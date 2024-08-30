iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 16,127 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHI Free Report ) by 1,532.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.28% of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

