iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 16,127 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
