iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $111.52 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

