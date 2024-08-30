iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IDV stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

