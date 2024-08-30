iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Shares Down 4.9%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 563,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,112,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 105.25% and a negative net margin of 124.84%.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

