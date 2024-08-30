ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. 1,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

