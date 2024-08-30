Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 887 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITRI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

