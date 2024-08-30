J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $757.52

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.52 ($9.99) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.29). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 759 ($10.01), with a volume of 77,608 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JDW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.27) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £938.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,371.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 748.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 757.52.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($70,249.24). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,263,602.80). Insiders purchased a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $5,357,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.39% of the company's stock.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

