J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

J.Jill has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

JILL opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. J.Jill has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $40.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $357.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JILL. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.Jill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

