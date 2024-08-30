J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at TD Cowen

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.46.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJM opened at $113.79 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $23,990,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $14,198,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

