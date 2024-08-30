J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $265.75

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.75 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 291.20 ($3.84). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 290.20 ($3.83), with a volume of 5,240,837 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.5 %

About J Sainsbury

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.75. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,836.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.