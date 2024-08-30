Joan S. Hooper Sells 509 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Itron Trading Up 1.3 %

ITRI stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

