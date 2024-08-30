John Hodder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN) Stock

Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN – Get Free Report) insider John Hodder purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($67,567.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Genmin Limited, an exploration and development company, produces iron ores in Africa. The company's flagship property comprises 100% owned the Baniaka iron ore project located in south-east of Gabon, west Central Africa. Genmin Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

