Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Johns Lyng Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Johns Lyng Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Johns Lyng Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Didier purchased 52,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.71 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$297,650.88 ($201,115.46). 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.