JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $605.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,339 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

