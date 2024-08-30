JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124,022 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

