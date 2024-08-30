JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

