JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $175.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.83.

CPA stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copa will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Copa by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,119,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 67,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 60,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

