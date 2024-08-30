JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $222.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

