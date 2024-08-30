JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS JCPB opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.