Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
