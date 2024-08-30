Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.01

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 4393964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on BZ
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
