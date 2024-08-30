Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $33.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Busey has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in First Busey by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 163,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

