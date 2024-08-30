Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $329.40

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.40 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 350.45 ($4.62). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.55), with a volume of 15,653 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £307.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.86, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.