Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.97). 48,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 126,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.93).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of £133.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,812.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

