Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KXS. CIBC cut Kinaxis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$192.11.

KXS opened at C$143.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.00. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 3.315416 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,593 shares of company stock worth $1,136,807. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

