Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.43

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 252.43 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.77). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.73), with a volume of 3,257,289 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($4.09) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.43.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

