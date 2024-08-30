Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.75-$2.25 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kohl’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 239,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 223,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.