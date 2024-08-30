Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kohl’s to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of KSS opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

