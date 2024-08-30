KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.93. 15,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 5,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 18.35% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

