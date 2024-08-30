Kunlun Energy Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1843 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Kunlun Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $9.72 on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.
About Kunlun Energy
