Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

