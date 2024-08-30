Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,957.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

