Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.30 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 2.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $44.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $797.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

