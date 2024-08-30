LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile



LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Articles

