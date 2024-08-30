Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

