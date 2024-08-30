Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LI. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.36.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 1,059.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 251.9% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

