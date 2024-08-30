Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Up 2.5%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 94,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 268,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Liberty Gold
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
