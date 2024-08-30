Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.40 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

