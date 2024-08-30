Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.