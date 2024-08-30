Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Lifecore Biomedical has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.09.

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFCR. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 173,623 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,283,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 373,516 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 290,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

