LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Ann Varanakis Sells 5,269 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LFST opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 457,930 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

