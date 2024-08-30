LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter. LifeVantage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Stories

