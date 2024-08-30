Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,886 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,006,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $754,475,000 after acquiring an additional 159,439 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 99,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $413.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.