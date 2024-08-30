Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. TD Cowen increased their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.66. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,244,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

