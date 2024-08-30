LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 234.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

