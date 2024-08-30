loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 92,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 499,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Specifically, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $438,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,101.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,390,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,666.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,122,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,748,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.