Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Los Andes Copper stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. Los Andes Copper has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.72 million, a PE ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 34.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

