Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 914,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 321,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

